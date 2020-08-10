Virus cluster reported among Shimane high school soccer team

Ninety-one people at a high school in Shimane Prefecture have tested positive in recent days for the novel coronavirus in a cluster outbreak centered on the boys' soccer team, according to local authorities.

Of the total, 88 belong to the soccer team at the coed Rissho Shonan High School in the city of Matsue and 82 of them live in the same dormitory. The team has played matches outside the prefecture since late July, fueling concerns about a wider spread of the virus.

The cluster infections at the school, detected over the three-day holiday through Monday, raised the total number of coronavirus cases in Shimane to 126. All 91 people have either no or mild symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, the authorities said.

In addition to soccer club members, two teachers involved with the team and a baseball player at the school, which has a total of 350 students and staff members, were found to be infected with the virus. The first case, which involved a soccer player, was confirmed Saturday.

A man in his 70s who visited the dorm and three members of his family have also tested positive for the virus. The pupils and teachers infected at the school have been hospitalized or remain at the dorm, the authorities said.

"We deeply apologize for causing great worry and trouble," said the high school's principal, Naoki Kitamura, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The high school's soccer team is considered one of the best in Shimane Prefecture and has played practice matches since the end of July against teams in the western Japan prefectures of Osaka, Tottori, and Kagawa.

The first soccer player found to be infected with the virus did not participate in those games. Matsue city authorities are investigating how many club members took part in the matches to help trace further possible infections.

"If there is a possibility the virus was spread, even though negligible, we would like people to be tested. We will trace (infections) completely," Shimane Gov Tatsuya Maruyama told reporters Sunday at Matsue's city hall.

On Monday, Matsue authorities disinfected the city-run sports facility used by the soccer team on Friday.

© KYODO