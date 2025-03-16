 Japan Today
The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum Image: iStock/tupungato
national

Visitors to Hiroshima A-bomb museum surpass 80 million in 70 years

HIROSHIMA

The number of visitors to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum documenting the devastation caused by the U.S. atomic bombing of the city in 1945 surpassed 80 million on Sunday, reaching the milestone 70 years after its opening in 1955.

At a ceremony to mark the achievement, Yoshifumi Ishida, director of the museum, said, "I hope people from both Japan and abroad, as well as those who will lead the next generation, will continue to visit" and recognize that nuclear weapons are an "absolute evil."

The 80 millionth visitor was Rinon Shimura, a 23-year-old cafe employee from Tokyo. She said she heard stories from atomic bomb survivors when she was a junior high school student, inspiring her to tour the museum.

Visiting Hiroshima for the first time with her family, Shimura said, "I want to learn about the extent of the damage in Hiroshima and what those exposed to the atomic bomb felt back then. I will share that with everyone."

The leaders of the Group of Seven countries visited the museum during their summit in Hiroshima in 2023. In February, it welcomed 2 million visitors in the current fiscal year through March 31, a record high since it opened.

Located near ground zero of the atomic blast in downtown Hiroshima, the museum displays artifacts of the victims, along with other materials to convey the horror of nuclear weapons.

The United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 in the final days of World War II, killing an estimated 214,000 people by the end of that year and leaving numerous survivors with long-term physical and mental health challenges.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

