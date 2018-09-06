Visually disabled man hit, killed by train after falling from platform

A visually impaired man was hit by a train and died after he fell from a platform at a train station in Tokyo, police said Wednesday.

The 71-year-old acupuncture practitioner staggered and fell on the railway tracks and was hit by the incoming train around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at Shimoshinmei Station on the Tokyu Oimachi Line in the capital's Shinagawa Ward, the police said, citing footage captured by a security camera.

Surface indicators for people with visual disabilities are installed on the platform but there are no platform doors to prevent accidental falls.

"I saw a person falling (on the tracks) and hit the brakes, but it was too late," the train driver was quoted by the police as saying.

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was known for carrying a white cane for navigation but did not have it at the time of the accident. He had fallen on railway tracks in the past, according to the police.

Tokyu Corp plans to install platform doors at the station by the end of March 2020, according to the railway operator.

