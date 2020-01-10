Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Visually impaired man hit and killed by train after falling off platform

TOKYO

A 53-year-old visually impaired man was hit and killed by a train on the JR Keihin Tohoku Line after he fell off the platform at JR Nippori Station in Arakawa Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday morning.

According to police and JR officials, the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. The man, Masakazu Mori, a company employee from Adachi Ward, was seen with a white cane walking along the edge of the platform when he fell, Fuji TV reported.

The station does not have platform gates but does have yellow Braille blocks.

