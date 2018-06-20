Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Visually impaired man hit, killed by express train after falling off platform

YOKOHAMA

A 46-year-old visually impaired man died after he fell off a platform and was hit by an express train at JR Hodogaya Station in Yokohama on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. A station employee called police, saying a man had fallen off the platform onto the tracks and had been hit by a train going from Narita airport to Ofuna Station, Fuji TV reported.

The man suffered severe injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Station platform surveillance camera footage showed the man walking by himself along the platform. He dropped his cane, appeared to lose his balance and then fell to his left off the platform. JR East said the train driver applied the emergency brake but was unable to stop in time.

The man’s family said he could see partially out of his right eye but had no vision at all in his left eye.

The platform has yellow tactile paving but no doors.

