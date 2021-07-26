Visually-impaired man injured as train drags him short distance

A man with a visual impairment was injured slightly Monday after falling on a station platform southwest of Tokyo with his right hand caught in the closed doors of a commuter train that dragged him for about two meters, the train operator said.

The man in his 60s hit his head and lower back when he fell on the platform, with a conductor taking notice and applying the emergency brake to stop the train.

According to Keikyu Corp., the man was trying to board a commuter train at Keikyu Kurihama Station in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, at around 1 p.m. when his hand holding a white cane for visually impaired people was trapped in the train doors.

As the white cane was already through the doors when the 24-year-old conductor looked down the platform, he did not realize a visually impaired passenger was attempting to board. He closed the doors believing the man was seeing somebody off and standing back from the platform edge.

The train operator issued a statement apologizing for the accident, pledging to take steps to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent a similar accident in the future.

