Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Visually-impaired man injured as train drags him short distance

0 Comments
YOKOSUKA

A man with a visual impairment was injured slightly Monday after falling on a station platform southwest of Tokyo with his right hand caught in the closed doors of a commuter train that dragged him for about two meters, the train operator said.

The man in his 60s hit his head and lower back when he fell on the platform, with a conductor taking notice and applying the emergency brake to stop the train.

According to Keikyu Corp., the man was trying to board a commuter train at Keikyu Kurihama Station in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, at around 1 p.m. when his hand holding a white cane for visually impaired people was trapped in the train doors.

As the white cane was already through the doors when the 24-year-old conductor looked down the platform, he did not realize a visually impaired passenger was attempting to board. He closed the doors believing the man was seeing somebody off and standing back from the platform edge.

The train operator issued a statement apologizing for the accident, pledging to take steps to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent a similar accident in the future.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Preparing For Japan’s Yukata Season

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Staying Afloat in Tohoku: 5 Fun Boat Rides

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 26-August 1

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #140: Deprived Students Explore Virtual Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

GaijinPot Blog

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo