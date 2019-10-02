Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Visually impaired woman hit, killed by train after falling off platform

TOKYO

A visually impaired woman in her 60s fell off a train platform and was hit and killed by a train in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward on Tuesday morning.

According to police and Keisei Electric Railway Co, the incident occurred at 10:20 a.m. at Tateishi Station on the Keisei Oshiage Line.

Platform surveillance camera footage showed the woman, who had a white cane, pass through the ticket gate and walk along the yellow braille blocks on the platform, Fuji TV reported. However, she stumbled near the edge of the platform, which has no doors, and fell onto the tracks. Just as the woman managed to stand up, she was hit by an oncoming train.

The train driver was quoted by police as saying he applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

