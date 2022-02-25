Alert level raised for Mt Aso with high eruption possibility

The weather agency said Thursday it raised its volcanic alert to level 3 out of 5 for Mt.Aso in southwestern Japan as there was a "high possibility" of an eruption, warning people not to approach due to the danger of possible falling rocks and pyroclastic flows.

The Japan Meteorological Agency decided to raise the alert level after it detected an increasing amplitude of volcanic tremors in the morning. Level 3 indicates the possibility of an eruption that could have a serious impact in locations near residential areas.

Falling rocks and pyroclastic flows may occur within a 2-kilometer radius from its craters, the agency said.

"There is high possibility of a volcanic eruption since the volcanic tremors observed are similar to the ones that preceded an eruption last October" at Mt. Aso, an official at the agency said at a press conference.

One of the craters at the mountain in Kumamoto Prefecture erupted on Oct 20 and the alert was briefly raised to 3.

At that time, volcanic ash blew more than 1 kilometer from the crater and reached a height of about 3,500 meters, while a pyroclastic flow was confirmed within 1.3 km west of the crater.

There were 16 climbers at the time but none was uninjured.

The level was dropped to level 2 on Nov 18, urging people to stay away from the crater.

© KYODO