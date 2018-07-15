Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A volunteer uses a pack of refrigerant to a cool down as she takes a break in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

Volunteers struggle with heat in flood-hit areas; evacuees suffering ailments

0 Comments
OKAYAMA

The scorching heat was making it hard for volunteers in the flood-hit areas of southwestern Japan on Saturday. Thousands of volunteers are expected to help with debris clean-up work in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Ehime and Hiroshima prefectures during the long holiday weekend.

However, with temperatures rising to 37 degrees in the region, some volunteers showed symptoms of heatstroke, Fuji TV reported. Officials organizing volunteer teams are asking them to take regular breaks and drink plenty of water.

workerssunday.jpg
Workers remove debris from a house in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

The volunteers have been requested to wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, face masks, hats and goggles to protect them from injury from broken glass and other debris, health officials said. Some volunteers said the clothing and the heat quickly drain their energy.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of evacuees who have been living in shelters since last weekend are suffering from respiratory problems and other ailments, according to health care workers who are visiting them each day.

Furthermore, some people who have gone back to their flooded homes to clear away debris have suffered sore throats and conjunctivitis, which authorities say are caused by dust.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo