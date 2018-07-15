Volunteers struggle with heat in flood-hit areas; evacuees suffering ailments

A volunteer uses a pack of refrigerant to a cool down as she takes a break in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Saturday.

The scorching heat was making it hard for volunteers in the flood-hit areas of southwestern Japan on Saturday. Thousands of volunteers are expected to help with debris clean-up work in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Ehime and Hiroshima prefectures during the long holiday weekend.

However, with temperatures rising to 37 degrees in the region, some volunteers showed symptoms of heatstroke, Fuji TV reported. Officials organizing volunteer teams are asking them to take regular breaks and drink plenty of water.

Workers remove debris from a house in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

The volunteers have been requested to wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, face masks, hats and goggles to protect them from injury from broken glass and other debris, health officials said. Some volunteers said the clothing and the heat quickly drain their energy.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of evacuees who have been living in shelters since last weekend are suffering from respiratory problems and other ailments, according to health care workers who are visiting them each day.

Furthermore, some people who have gone back to their flooded homes to clear away debris have suffered sore throats and conjunctivitis, which authorities say are caused by dust.

© Japan Today