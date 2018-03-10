Warning area expanded as Mt Shimmoe continues powerful eruptions

Powerful eruptions continued at Mt. Shimmoe in southwestern Japan on Saturday, with the weather agency expanding the area possibly affected by flying rocks.

Two explosive eruptions were observed at around 1:55 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. at the 1,421-meter high volcano straddling Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Huge rocks flew about 1.8 kilometers from the crater, with ash spewed up to 4,500 meters above it, the highest since the recent series of eruptions started on March 1, according to the agency.

While continuing to restrict access to the mountain, the agency expanded the area possibly affected by large flying rocks to 4 km from the crater, up from 3 km.

© KYODO