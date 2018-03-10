Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Explosive eruptions continue at Mt Shinmoe early Saturday morning. Photo: KYODO
national

Warning area expanded as Mt Shimmoe continues powerful eruptions

3 Comments
FUKUOKA

Powerful eruptions continued at Mt. Shimmoe in southwestern Japan on Saturday, with the weather agency expanding the area possibly affected by flying rocks.

Two explosive eruptions were observed at around 1:55 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. at the 1,421-meter high volcano straddling Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Huge rocks flew about 1.8 kilometers from the crater, with ash spewed up to 4,500 meters above it, the highest since the recent series of eruptions started on March 1, according to the agency.

While continuing to restrict access to the mountain, the agency expanded the area possibly affected by large flying rocks to 4 km from the crater, up from 3 km.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Only 60klm away from the nearest nuclear power plant. What a great idea it was to build nuclear power plants in a volcanically active country that sits on the cusp of 3 tectonic plates.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

That is one heck of a picture!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Volcanism and earthquakes are activating again in Pacific Rim.

before "311",

Many mainstream media of Japan have emphasized next threat and danger of tsunami,earthquake or volcanoes but do not mention risk of next nuclear disaster.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Money for Nothing: Bitcoin, Japan & I

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Hiking

Yahiko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

This Spring, Join A Fun Walk To Help Spread Breast Cancer Awareness

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Nanohana: The Healthy Promise Of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

JP Smart SIM: A clever way for foreigners to set up their phone in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Luxury Living

New Media Art Takes Over Tokyo

Insight Japan Today