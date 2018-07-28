Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Waseda professor fired over sexual harassment reported by student

TOKYO

A professor at Japan’s prestigious Waseda University has been fired over reportedly repeated sexual harassment of a female student, the university announced in a statement on Friday.

The university took the decision to suspend Naomi Watanabe, a 66-year-old professor in humanities, after they received a complaint by a female student that the professor was continuously sexually harassing her in and after class.

According to the student, Watanabe often invited her to eat out together and told her that he’ll “make (her) his lover” and that he’ll “treat (her) as a woman" after her graduation. On a separate occasion, he also reportedly told her to change into other clothes in class after she entered the classroom wet on a rainy day. The complaint also said that on another occasion, Watanabe offered her food using the same chopsticks he had been using.

"(Watanabe’s) actions of telling a student that he will make her his lover post-graduation is lacking in competency for his position as an instructor,” representatives from Waseda University said.

Watanabe’s suspension was effective as of July 27, approximately a month and a half after the student had filed a complaint with the university, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Decisive action in favour of the victim. Good.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Her parents should ask for a tuition refund.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Watanabe’s suspension was effective as of July 27, approximately a month and a half after the student had filed

Fired and suspended are not the same, which is it JT?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

