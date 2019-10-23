Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, foreign dignitaries and government representatives attend the court banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday night. Photo: Imperial Household Agency via REUTERS
national

'Washoku' delicacies served at banquet after emperor's ceremony

TOKYO

Dignitaries sat down for a banquet of traditional Japanese washoku delicacies Tuesday evening at the Imperial Palace following Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony, with special dishes for guests with particular dietary requirements.

The menu for the around 450 guests including foreign dignitaries in the palace's Homei-Den state banquet hall features grilled young sea bream, salt steamed abalone, and a soup of Japanese spiny lobster and matsutake mushrooms.

"We want our guests to enjoy Japanese delicacies from mountains and the sea," a senior official of the Imperial Household Agency said before the banquet, broadly in the style of the 1990 court banquets to mark the enthronement of Emperor Akihito, who abdicated on April 30 this year.

RTS2SB4O.jpg
General view of the Grand Hall during the court banquet at the Imperial Palace Photo: Imperial Household Agency via REUTERS

In consideration of guests from diverse backgrounds, halal dishes were prepared for Muslim guests, and the chefs substituted soy milk skin for beef in a dish for vegetarians.

For guests unfamiliar with Japanese cuisine, Western dishes such as beef and asparagus rolls were also prepared.

The wine list comprised 2011 Corton-Charlemagne and 2007 Chateau Margaux as well as Japanese sake, with the guests also receiving gifts of bonbonniere boxes containing confectionery.

Three other Kyoen no gi court banquets are scheduled for Friday, Oct 29 and 31 to celebrate the enthronement of the emperor, who ascended to the throne on May 1.

A total of 2,600 guests are expected to attend the four banquets, according to the agency.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

And at about ￥25,000 to ￥30,000 a head that's a hell of a lot of money!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It is a once-in-a-lifetime event, so let them splurge. I am more concerned about the ongoing and open-ended waste of taxpayers money by megalomaniac politicians for braindead schemes, like subsidizing "green energy".

0 ( +0 / -0 )

