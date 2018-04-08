Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike (C) poses for photographs at a food tasting to promote the new Toyosu market in February. Photo: AFP/File
national

Water at Tokyo's new fish market contaminated: official

4 Comments
By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Officials say they have found levels of benzene 130 times above the recommended amount in groundwater at the new site for the city's fish market.

The high levels of contamination were detected in December in one of the inspection wells at the Toyosu market, said Michio Yasuma, an infrastructure coordination official with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

However, Yasuma said the facility, slated to open in October on the site of a former gas plant, was safe and groundwater contamination was not getting worse.

"Air quality data taken above ground, where businesses will operate, show that, scientifically, it is safe," Yasuma told AFP.

"What needs to be monitored is the trend of groundwater samples -- whether it is going up or down or staying the same. Our surveys show groundwater quality remains largely stable," he said.

The world-famous Tsukiji market is due to close in October to make way for a transport hub for use during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The market, near the swanky Ginza shopping district, has long attracted tourists who flock to its traditional pre-dawn tuna auctions.

However, the market, which dates from 1935, is old and crumbling and does not conform to modern safety and sanitary standards. Tourists walking its crowded alleys often remark on the stench of raw fish and crumbling walls. The new market at Toyosu, around three kilometers to the east, offers modern sanitation and refrigeration.

But the move has been repeatedly delayed for various reasons including the discovery of soil contamination. There is no plan to use groundwater at Toyosu and officials have covered soil with concrete and other materials.

But the Tokyo government is regularly monitoring air and groundwater samples for benzene and arsenic.

The well containing the extremely contaminated groundwater samples was located in a paved parking lot of the market, official documents show.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

Build a new fish market on clean land and use this site for something else.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

It's been a lemon from day one. Tsukiji deserves a better replacement than that. Move it somewhere where quality matters

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What an unsurprise!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

No problem, they will revise the levels for Benzene and call it safe. Works all the time.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The 10 Best Tokyo Disney Resort Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

History

Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Food & Drink

Seoul-Searching And Meat Grilling At Korean BBQ Samgeori Butcher’s

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Cittec: Tokyo’s Coolest Cycling Gym With A Cafe And More

Savvy Tokyo

School Events

International School Events: April 2018

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 7-8

Savvy Tokyo