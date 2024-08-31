 Japan Today
People carrying umbrellas walk across a street in Tokyo on August 30. Typhoon Shanshan weakened to a tropical storm but was still dumping heavy rains as it slowly churned through Japan Image: AFP
national

Tropical storm still disrupting transport in Japan

TOKYO

A powerful typhoon now downgraded to a tropical storm was still disrupting flights and trains in Japan Saturday, with authorities warning of possible landslides caused by heavy rain.

Shanshan, which at landfall was one of the fiercest typhoons to hit Japan in decades, pummeled Kyushu island on Thursday, but its speed has eased to 90 kilometers per hour from 252 kph.

The typhoon killed at least six people and injured over 120, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Now downgraded to a tropical storm, Shanshan was located off Wakayama Prefecture on Saturday and moving east.

ANA and Japan Airlines canceled around 60 domestic flights for Saturday, affecting almost 7,200 passengers.

Shinkansen bullet trains to and from Nagoya were also suspended.

"Please remain vigilant for landslides, flooding and overflowing rivers," the Japan Meteorological Agency warned.

A city in Gifu Prefecture issued a top evacuation warning to its 2,000 residents near an overflowing river, while some cities in northern Hokkaido saw heavy rain.

More than 32,000 households in southern Kagoshima Prefecture, where Shanshan made landfall on Thursday, still had no power, according to the operator.

Scientists say climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rain in Japan and elsewhere because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

