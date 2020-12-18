Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a super-realistic face mask based on his real face, made by using 3D printing technology, in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

Wearing someone else's face: Hyper-realistic masks to go on sale in Japan

16 Comments
By Akira Tomoshige
TOKYO

A year into the coronavirus epidemic, a Japanese retailer has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage - a hyper-realistic mask that models a stranger's features in three dimensions.

Shuhei Okawara's masks won't protect you or others against the virus. But they will lend you the exact appearance of an unidentified Japanese adult whose features have been printed onto them.

"Mask shops in Venice probably do not buy or sell faces. But that is something that's likely to happen in fantasy stories," Okawara told Reuters. "I thought it would be fun to actually do that."

The masks will go on sale early next year for 98,000 yen apiece at his Tokyo shop, Kamenya Omote, whose products are popular as accessories for parties and theatrical performance.

Okawara chose his model, whom he paid 40,000 yen, from more than 100 applicants who sent him their photos when he launched the project in October. An artisan then reworked the winning image, created on a 3D printer.

Initial inquiries suggest demand for the masks will be strong, Okawara said.

"As is often the case with the customers of my shop, there are not so many people who buy (face masks) for specific purposes. Most see them as art pieces," Okawara said.

He plans to gradually add new faces, including some from overseas, to the lineup.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Good grief

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Oh just think, you can slip it on and then do a crime.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Great, someone buy a Trump mask, wrap a pillow around your waste to look obese, wear a suit, red tie, and then go around saying “Yes, Biden did win. I lost. I am a loser and a con artist, it is who I truly am! I have suckers to please and to fleece.”

1 ( +7 / -6 )

Oh just think, you can slip it on and then do a crime

exactly. or someone who hates you can use your face and frame you

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Amazing but, yes, a dream come true for criminals. Great for making fake ID photos, impersonating people in online meetings (that may actually be handy sometimes!), and so on.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Finally! I won't have to wear those hot ski masks when I go to the bank to make a very large withdrawal.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Surely this is not legal! It opens up so many doors for criminals or identity theft. Do we really need that?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

A must have when visiting China, my mask can loose social points. As I ram raid a Jewlery store, not that I would my mask did!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Should be illegal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I hate this bank job. I feel I can't be myself.

"Hand over the money, and no-one gets hurt!"

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Couldn't they have chosen a less creepy face?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The article contradicts itself.

It says Okawara based the mask on his own face, and it also says that he chose the model from 100 applicants and paid him 40,000 yen.

The mask certainly looks like it's based on Okawara's face.

So what did the model get paid for?

If I had 98,000 in loose change rattling around in my purse, I'm pretty sure I would not choose to spend it on a mask, of anybody's face.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Could properly freak the wife n kids out with that, I'd probably get stabbed though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

the mask looks like a flipped version of his face. If you take a photo and use it without retaking it again, since none of us are truly symmetrical it creates an odd feeling.

By the way, will it trick the iPhone facial recognition if flipped once?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Every day we get closer to a dystopic future

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

