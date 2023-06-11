Weather agency declares rainy season has officially begun across Japan

The rainy season has officially begun across Japan, with the northeast and parts of central areas of the nation joining other regions already experiencing soggy weather, the weather agency said Sunday.

The season does not occur in Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost prefecture.

The start of the rainy season this year was first declared in the Okinawa region in southern Japan and Amami region in the southwestern Kagoshima Prefecture on May 18.

For Okinawa, it was eight days later than the average year, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Regions in western Japan entered the rainy season on May 29, while it began in Tokyo and nearby prefectures on Thursday, a day later than average.

