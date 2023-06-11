Weather agency declares rainy season has officially begun across Japan

The rainy season has officially begun across Japan, with the northeast and parts of central areas of the nation joining other regions already experiencing soggy weather, the weather agency said Sunday.
The season does not occur in Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost prefecture.
The start of the rainy season this year was first declared in the Okinawa region in southern Japan and Amami region in the southwestern Kagoshima Prefecture on May 18.
For Okinawa, it was eight days later than the average year, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Regions in western Japan entered the rainy season on May 29, while it began in Tokyo and nearby prefectures on Thursday, a day later than average.© KYODO
3 Comments
Login to comment
Larr Flint
Love the rainy season and the smell of the rain! However, I don't like what is coming after which is humid and hot weather.
Fredrik
Rain until tomorrow, and then sunny for a week...
wallace
Gentle raindrops fall,
Nature's tears from cloudy skies,
Renewing the earth.
優しい雨落つ
自然の涙、曇り空から
大地を新たにする