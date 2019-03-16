Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Weather agency starts development of AI to predict wind events

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japan Meteorological Agency's research arm recently began developing an artificial intelligence-based system to predict high-wind events severe enough to impact the safety of land and air transportation, officials said.

The system, which the Meteorological Research Institute aims to develop over a period of four years, is also expected to help self-driving cars avoid accidents caused by strong winds, including tornadoes and downbursts.

Major wind systems develop quickly and their random nature has made it difficult to forecast their potential severity or location.

East Japan Railway Co, serving eastern areas including Tokyo, has been operating its own system to detect possible gusts following a derailment caused by strong winds in 2005, but its application has been limited.

By monitoring air current data obtained from existing weather radars, the Meteorological Research Institute's prototype system has been able to detect the formation of high wind events with a 90 percent accuracy, the officials said.

The institute needs to collect more data on how winds are generated in warmer periods of the year, they said.

Cumulonimbus clouds -- tall, dense, vertical clouds observed mainly in summer -- cause unpredictable air currents, making wind prediction more complicated, according to the agency.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Art & Culture

Yu Miri’s ‘Tokyo Ueno Station’ Gives Voice to the Invisible Working Class

Savvy Tokyo

Live

The Strange Story of Hay Fever in Japan: Construction, Conspiracy Theories, Climate Change

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Live

Uniqlo Announces New Street Fighter Collaboration

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Learn

Words for Spring Cleaning in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

The Story of Shimokitazawa

GaijinPot Blog