Weather agency warns of heavy rain in western Japan, flooding risks

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of western Japan and the Nansei island chain in the country's southwest, the weather agency said, warning of landslides and flooding.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a low-pressure system is expected to pass through the southern part of Kyushu Island on Sunday before moving eastward along the southern coast of the main island of Honshu through Monday.

The agency warned residents to be on alert against landslides and flooding in low-lying areas in the Shikoku region in western Japan over the weekend.

Rainfall in the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Sunday is expected to reach up to 300 millimeters on Shikoku Island, up to 250 mm in southern Kyushu and the Amami region, and up to 100 mm in Okinawa Prefecture.

Just recently, a typhoon ripped through the Pacific side of western and eastern Japan and made landfall in Wakayama Prefecture in western Japan.

© KYODO