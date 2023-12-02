Weight gain in Japan halts as COVID-19 pandemic measures recede

The percentage of people reporting weight gain in Japan fell this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, a company survey showed Wednesday, as physical activities increased amid the easing of restrictions.
The percentage of people who had gained weight compared to a year ago stood at 22.9 percent in 2023, down from 26.0 percent the year before, breaking a trend that saw the figure rise annually since 2020, according to Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.
The drop likely reflects that people have had more opportunities to be active since the removal of coronavirus restrictions, a company official said.
Of the 5,640 respondents in their 20s to 70s, 38.4 percent said that they started exercising to improve their health during the pandemic, which began about three years ago, according to the online survey held in July.
Among them, 85.1 percent said they are continuing to exercise, with the most popular sports being walking, jogging and running, followed by cycling and golf.
In addition, 13.1 percent said they felt less stressed after the Japanese government downgraded the legal status of COVID-19 to the same as seasonal influenza in May, while 15.3 percent reported increased stress following the move.
The most common reason cited for people reported experiencing either less or more stress was "having more opportunities to meet people," the survey said.
"People's views on connecting with others are becoming increasingly polarized," the official said.© KYODO
1 Comment
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Price of healthy food vegetables and fruits is not cheap in Japan. After inflation is not getting cheaper. It's cheaper to get packaged processed food in supermarket.
falseflagsteve
Sakura
Plenty of cheap fruit and veg, just may take a while to locate the best places. The woman who runs the little greengrocers at Ebisucho always has loads of good stuff at a cheap price. Button mushrooms 100yen, lettuce 60 yen, 3 red onions 99 yen. She also has massive spuds ideal to make jacket potatoes, wonderful little shop. She also has a shop opposite Nagai Park.
I actually lost weight during the pandemic, too advantage of less people, about and zoomed around the country like the Duracell Bunny.
The obesity caused by fear and staying in is more fallout from measures that were futile, immature and regressive.
sakurasuki
In Japan, during peak of pandemic patient are being rejected by hospital just to be die at home. So staying at home and not being infected is one way to be not infected.
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20210826/p2a/00m/0na/026000c
falseflagsteve
Sakura
But they were staying at home and were infected
falseflagsteve
Sakura
Risk to me and most was almost zero anyway, only very elderly and obese were at much risk so people getting fatter made them more at risk. As did lack of exercise, exercise increases immune response to viruses and staying in can mean lack of sunlight and low vitamin D which increases risk.
sakurasuki
So going outside we will have better chance not to get infected during pandemic times?