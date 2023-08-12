Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Western, central Japan brace as typhoon expected to make landfall Tuesday

TOKYO

A strong typhoon is expected to make landfall Tuesday in western and central Japan, with the weather agency warning of heavy rain and related mudslides and flooding during the country's annual Bon summer holidays.

Typhoon Lan is currently traveling south of the Izu island chain and approaching eastern and western Japan, with downpours forecast in these areas from Monday to Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Sunday.

In anticipation of the typhoon, West Japan Railway Co. said there might be delays or suspensions in train services from Monday.

As of 9 a.m., Typhoon Lan was located at 380 kilometers south of Hachijo Island and slowly moving northwest. It has an atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals and there are winds of up to 198 kilometers per hour.

On Wednesday, the typhoon is likely to move northward through the Sea of Japan.

Rainfall of up to 300 to 500 millimeters is expected over the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Monday in the Tokai region in central Japan, and up to 300 mm in Kanto-Koshin and Kinki regions.

In addition to summer events around Tokyo, the rush of return holidaymakers has begun, with some opting to travel home from their Bon holidays earlier than planned.

The rush is likely to lead to heavy congestion as many people traveled for the summer break for the first time since COVID-19 was legally downgraded to the same category as seasonal flu.

At JR Shin-Osaka Station, Kenta Kikuchi, 14, and his 12-year-old brother Yuta, from Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, were seeing off their mother, who decided to go home to avoid being stranded due to the typhoon and missing her return to work.

The boys will watch the summer high school baseball championship taking place at Koshien Stadium in Hyogo Prefecture neighboring Osaka. "I wish we could have watched it together," said Yuta.

