Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Western Japan braces for 2 typhoons this week

0 Comments
TOKYO

Two typhoons are approaching western Japan, including areas already battered by torrential rain and flooding last month, with the weather agency warning of heavy downpours, strong winds and high waves toward the weekend.

Typhoon Soulik, maintaining its strength and packing gusts of up to 216 kilometer per hour, is projected to approach the Amami island chain and the southern part of Kyushu from late Tuesday to early Wednesday.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, it was traveling west-northwest in the Pacific Ocean some 240 km east-southeast of Amami Island at a speed of 20 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 950 hectopascals at its center.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecasts that the typhoon is unlikely to make landfall on Kyushu, moving instead across the sea to its west, but stormy weather is expected in the region.

The southern Kyushu and Amami region are expected to receive up to 400 millimeters of rainfall by Wednesday noon, with 300 mm in the Shikoku region. Heavy rain is also expected in the Kinki and Tokai regions.

Typhoon Cimaron, currently located far south of Tokyo, is projected to approach western Japan on Friday and make landfall. The typhoon is packing gusts of up to 162 kph, but the weather agency expects it to strengthen a bit while moving toward the Japanese archipelago.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the typhoon was moving at 25 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 980 hectopascals at its center.

In July, over 220 people died as heavy rains hit western Japan, triggering massive flooding and mudslides. The prefectures of Hiroshima, Okayama and Ehime were hit the hardest.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK