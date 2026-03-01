 Japan Today
Himeji Castle in Hyogo Prefecture Image: iStock
national

Kyoto, Himeji hike tourism-linked fees

1 Comment
KYOTO

The city government of Kyoto raised its lodging tax for people staying at hotels and other accommodations from Sunday, collecting up to 10,000 yen per person per night.

Similarly, Himeji in Hyogo Prefecture, which hosts Himeji Castle, raised the entry fee for the World Heritage site from 1,000 yen to 2,500 for nonresidents aged 18 or older.

Kyoto has introduced a new five-tiered accommodation tax system, ranging from 200 yen to 10,000 yen, raising the maximum per-night levy from 1,000 yen. The top rate will be the highest for fixed amounts imposed by municipalities, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Under the new system, a tax rate of 200 yen per person per night is collected for a stay of less than 6,000 yen, rising to 400 yen for a stay of 6,000 yen to below 20,000 yen, 1,000 yen for a stay of 20,000 yen to below 50,000 yen, and 4,000 yen for a stay of 50,000 yen to below 100,000 yen.

The highest tax rate of 10,000 yen applies to a stay costing 100,000 yen or more per night.

The higher rates are estimated to more than double the city's lodging tax revenue in fiscal 2026 to about 13.2 billion yen. The city will allocate the increased income to support the tourism industry and fund cultural property restoration.

Himeji will use the raised admission fee for Himeji Castle for measures including the maintenance and preservation of the castle.

Around 1.53 million people visited the castle in fiscal 2024, up from around 1.48 million visitors the year before, with overseas visitors accounting for 35.8 percent of them, up from 30.6 percent, according to the city government.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
So increasing "lodging tax" up to 10,000 yen on the top of 10% consumption tax.

Rising entry fee to the castle from 1,000 yen to 2,500 yen, 150% increase from the current one.

It's become more apparent that tourist become the main source of income for aging Japan now, selling old remnants and memory.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

