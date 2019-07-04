Whale meat fetches 'celebration prices' after Japanese hunt

Chunks of meat from the first whales caught since Japan resumed commercial whaling this week have fetched "celebration prices" at auction.
The meat sold Thursday for up to 15,000 yen ($140) per kilogram (2.2 pounds), several times higher than the prices paid for Antarctic minkes.
The meat came from two minkes caught off the northern city of Kushiro on Monday when Japan resumed commercial whaling after 31 years.
During those years it conducted research hunts in the Antarctic that conservations criticized as a cover for banned commercial hunts.
Japan left the International Whaling Commission on June 30 and has promised the whalers will stay within its 200-mile exclusive economic waters.
Whale meat sellers celebrated the good start but expressed uncertainty about the future of their business amid slim demand.
smithinjapan
Disgusting. Take away the subsidies and see how long it lasts.
serendipitous1
Can't believe many more than a few hundred people out of 126,000,000 would be celebrating. In 25 years I'm still yet to meet a Japanese person who says he/she likes eating whale meat.
Luddite
Another day, another whale meat article.
I agree, take away the subsidies and see what happens.
Do the hustle
Awesome! At those prices it not take long to bankrupt the hunters.
Pukey2
Complete with 'celebration mercury'
drlucifer
Enjoy the limelight while it last due to the daily media reports.
Hope one or two weeks from now when the euphoria has died down there
is no complaining how the populace is showing no interest in a Japanese tradition
and asking for more subsidies due to a national need to maintain the whaling tradition.
klausdorth
What a farce!
Looks like nothing more but a PR gig.
And of course another way to waste tax-payers' money.
daito_hak
This is it, this is all about business, this is about making money. The Japanese must stop their disgusting hypocrisy and say it plain and simple. Instead of coming up with the BS reason about culture.
nakanoguy01
quite a few old school izakayas have whale sashimi on the menu in tokyo. and when i go to my local, people are always ordering it. so not really sure if your anecdotal evidence would be more convincing than mine, but it's a reality that people still eat it.
and subsidies exist for many industries in every country (cars, agricultural products, solar panels, etc.) so what's the big deal if whaling is subsidized in japan?