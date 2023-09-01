Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People use a parasol and portable fan to protect themselves from the sun in Tokyo's Ginza district on Aug 4. Photo: AP/File
national

Japan had hottest summer on record, weather agency says

TOKYO

Japan recorded its highest average temperature this summer in 125 years, the nation's weather agency said on Friday.

Based on measurements at 15 locations around the country from June through August, the average temperature deviation was +1.76 degrees Celsius, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. That exceeded the previous record of +1.08 degrees in 2010.

JMA's data goes back to 1898.

Average temperatures were considerably higher in the northern, eastern, and western parts of the country, the JMA said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

