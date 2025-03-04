Whirlpool viewing season begins at Naruto Strait

A sightseeing boat approaches whirlpools in Naruto Strait off Naruto, Tokushima Prefecture. The sightseeing season for the famous whirlpools, some of which are 20 meters in diameter, began on March 1.

The spring whirlpool viewing season has begun in the Naruto Strait in Tokushima Prefecture.

The "whirlpool opening" is held every year by Naruto City and the Tourism Association on the day of the spring tide, when large whirlpools form. This year, the tourist season kicked off on March 1.

First, a Shinto ritual was held on a boat with the participation of tourism ambassadors from Naruto City in Tokushima Prefecture and Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, who prayed for safety at sea and the promotion of tourism, Tokushima Shimbun reported.

The famous whirlpools, which attract tourist boats every spring, are created by the ebb and flow of currents in Naruto Strait and vortexes can reach up to 20 meters in diameter, swirling at a velocity of 20 kilometers per hour.

