7 years after tsunami, Japanese live uneasily with seawalls

When a massive earthquake struck in 2011, Japanese oyster fisherman Atsushi Fujita was working as usual by the sea. Soon after, a huge black wave slammed into his city and killed nearly 2,000 people.
Seven years on, Fujita and thousands like him along Japan's northeast coast have rebuilt their lives alongside huge sea walls that experts say will protect them if another giant tsunami, which some see as inevitable in a seismically active nation like Japan, was to strike.
The 12.5-meter concrete wall replaced a 4-meter breakwater that was swamped in the March 11, 2011 disaster. The earthquake and tsunami, which reached as high as 30 meters in some areas, killed nearly 18,000 people across Japan and triggered a nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima power plant.
"It feels like we're in jail, even though we haven't done anything bad," the 52-year-old Fujita said.
Since the disaster, some towns have forbidden construction in flat areas nearest the coast and have relocated residents to higher land. Others, such as Rikuzentakata, have raised the level of their land by several meters before constructing new buildings.
A common thread, though, is the construction of seawalls to replace breakwaters that were overwhelmed by the tsunami. Some 395 km of walls have been built at a cost of 1.35 trillion yen.
"The seawalls will halt tsunamis and prevent them from inundating the land," said Hiroyasu Kawai, researcher at the Port and Airport Research Institute in Yokosuka, near Tokyo.
"Even if the tsunami is bigger than the wall, the wall will delay flooding and guarantee more time for evacuation."
Many residents initially welcomed the idea of the walls but have become more critical over time. Some say they were not consulted enough in the planning stages or that money spent on the walls has meant that other rebuilding, such as housing, has fallen behind.
Others worry the walls will damage tourism.
"About 50 years ago, we came up here with the kids and enjoyed drives along the beautiful ocean and bays," said Reiko Iijima, a tourist from central Japan, who was eating at an oyster restaurant across from the seawall.
"Now, there's not even a trace of that."
Part of a wall in the city of Kesennuma, further south, has windows in it - but these, too, draw complaints.
"They're a parody," said Yuichiro Ito, who lost his home and younger brother in the tsunami. "It's just to keep us happy with something we never wanted in the first place."
Fisherman Fujita said that while the tsunami had improved oyster farming in the area by stirring up sea floors and removing accumulated sludge, the sea walls could block natural water flows from the land and impact future production.
Many municipalities said the giant walls had to be in place before permission could be granted for reconstruction elsewhere.
"I can't say things like 'the wall should be lower' or 'we don't need it,'" said Katsuhiro Hatakeyama, who has rebuilt his bed and breakfast business in the same location as before. "It's thanks to the wall that I could rebuild, and now have a job."
But many find the wall hard to adjust to.
"Everyone here has lived with the sea, through generations," said Sotaro Usui, head of a tuna supply company. "The wall keeps us apart - and that's unbearable."
Click http://reut.rs/2oT9XTa to see a picture package of the sea walls built after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
29 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Sad that it took this disaster to get this done. Generations before them people took the time to erect stone monuments in numerous places warning the people who came after that a tsunami had reached that level, and those warnings were both forgotten and ignored.
Hopefully future generations will heed the warnings this time!
Several meters...they think they can "out-think" mother nature. I dont think they learned their lesson!
Better to have left the land as it is and move the people. This money could have been used elsewhere.
IF? Again, you didnt learn?
Cricky
What's the point of living near the sea if you can't see it? Concrete companies have made a fortune turning a once beautiful coastline into a replica of a Palestinian village.
smartacus
I often wonder how they test sea walls. The one in the photo with the bus going by looks high enough, but could it withstand the power of a tsunami? Would a tsunami crash through it?
Speed
Japan's coastlines all over Japan have ugly concrete walls and tetrapods that not only destroy views but destroy the natural environment and deplete beaches.
These giant walls in the formerly tsunami hit areas look awful. You can't even see the sea which is one of the reasons I usually visit seaside villages. They're not worth it.
Daniel Naumoff
When you have an alternative to either have a beautiful coast to watch daily, "Speed", which is dying to tsunami one morning, then the survivors of the last one, who lost their families, will quite knowledgeably tell you that they are very much worth it.
zichi
Should have listen to the ancients. I would be very sad living next to the sea but can't see it. Should have gates that close when there's a tsunami warning like we have here in Kobe.
Yubaru
Obviously they can't , and one other thing that seems to get forgotten by the folks who had these things built, will they withstand the earthquake that will be the predecessor to the tsunami itself.
Maybe these walls will stop one that started across the ocean, but if it was an earthquake the magnitude of the one that caused this tsunami only God knows what will happen.
Better to have no walls, and everyone else live somewhere else!
since1981
I'm confused here. On one hand trillions spent on walls due to fear of another quake/tsunami but on the other continuing to restart nuclear power plants because they're safe? Is anything safe from a major quake that researchers/scientists have said will strike sometime in the next decade or so? How gullible does the government think the public is?
zichi
It's only not the height of the walls but also the strength of the wall which is achieved by the thickness of the wall which needs to be several meters thick which it isn't in some of the photos. The 2011 tsunami smashed through the thick concrete walls. They could create a false of security.
Ah_so
The wall looks awful. Really you would need to make one of those hideous walls around the whole country to make the country safe. No. I wouldn't want to live with that.
Andneither can you move everyone away from the coast as several suggest above - a very large percentage of the population lives near the coast near sea level.
Japan will forget and tear the walls down eventually.
Better to have evacuation strategies and towers that are high enough for those that are trapped.
kwatt
No fun, cant see beach, wave, water,,, at all.
Haruka
"It feels like we're in jail, even though we haven't done anything bad," the 52-year-old Fujita said.
Wrong! They all did something bad. They did not listen to their ancestors and ignored all the engraved stones warning them not to build below certain heights. That was called greed.
Schopenhauer
When we look back the past, Japan repeated big earthquakes and tsunami periodically historically at most of the country. My ancestors lived in the Noto peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture but after a big earthquake and tsunami hit the area during the Edo period, they moved to a new place further in the north in Akita deserting the place they used to live. They did not think restore the place and live there again. It is too costly to rebuild and they may have the same disaster again.
Bungle
Just about sums up Japan, really.
Goodlucktoyou
Good job for Tokyo City to build the sea walls along the rivers and waterways in Tokyo when the 21 meter tsunami comes anytime soon
Nerakai
The wall does look awful but better than dying though. Don't you worry about the performance of it since it must have been designed by engineers who knows their stuff.
zichi
That's what they said about the Fukushima nuclear plant, look what happened there.
Better to have spent the money on moving people out and improving early warning systems and evacuations. In 2011 some people ran in the wrong direction or thought they would be safe on higher floors.
Dukeleto
Possibly a bit of a knee jerk reaction building those monstrosity’s. I would have thought either building individual platforms for houses or landscaping the surrounding area above 20 meters above sea level to accommodate the current local population would have been a better long term solution. No blocking of views and loads of available ground for everyone to grow vegetables. Immediate access to higher ground etc etc. With The high risk of coastal tsunamis in Japan those making a living off the sea should really be commuting to work from safe areas, just as city folk do to their jobs in the city.
I can’t help thinking there was too much quick money to be made by government fat cats with ties to construction companies by simply building a giant sea wall. Doing it like this needs the communities input and approval first.
I am sure the Japanese could come up with a very novel way to design a community that can service these coastal areas without the risk of tsunamis wether be from a new way of looking at location or construction design or transportation to the coast or all three. Really Japan should be at the forefront of this technology being the most vulnerable to it.
cucashopboy
smartacus - They test them with scale models and I imagine also by computer simulation.
goodlucktoyou - Tokyo has never been hit with 21m tsunami and has never been predicted to as far as I know.
The shallowness of Tokyo bay and its protection from the Pacific ocean by the Miura and Boso peninsulas mean that it is a relatively safe place regarding tsunami. The worst prediction I have heard is of a tsunami of about 2m hitting the Shinagawa area in the case of a magnitude 7 earthquake.
Cricky
Probably more chance of being killed by the bus than a Tsunami. As others have said cheeper, safer to move people inland as suggested by past residents.
Disillusioned
I remember there was one town that had a 20m seawall, but when the quake struck the town sunk by a meter allowing the 20m tsunami to breech the wall. These walls may offer some protection, but they are not the be all and end all of surviving a large tsunami. These walls also act as a funnel and push the water further inland to inundate areas without a seawall. Many countries use seawalls for different reasons, but I think Japan is the only country that uses them for tsunamis.
GW
This is an utter disgrace!! Sheer lunacy!
And surely some earthquake(without a tsunami) will topple bits of these walls & rain death on those below.....
Japan has learned next to NOTHING from 3/11!
May those that lost there lives 7yrs ago today RIP!!!
Even though i am not a religious person i pray for those that live near these walls, some of you WILL have to pay the price for it sadly....
koiwaicoffee
Spot on.
Alex Einz
well, people dont learn .. that whole area had warnings from ancient times to not live near the sea, people ignored it and built.
now they complain about protection walls?
anyone complaining and still living there should sign a paper absolving government from any help responsibility in the future.
kohakuebisu
The concrete at other parts of the Japanese coastline is bad enough but that is atrocious. In the age of the motor car, no-one needs to live right next to a coastline prone to tsunami. Fishermen etc. will need to travel there, but they don't have to live there with the elderly and children.
This was built with other people's money and will require huge amounts of extra money to maintain in the future. There is no guarantee that it will even protect people. If it doesn't, the wall means people will be at sea level when the water comes, not 20 or 30 meters above.
cucashopboy
can’t help thinking there was too much quick money to be made by government fat cats with ties to construction companies by simply building a giant sea wall.
Dukeleto - exactly. Seismologists described the Tohoku earthquake as a one in 1000 year event, in fact there was a similar event in the 9th century. This is an extraordinarily damaging and expensive way of protecting communities.
Derek Grebe
Oh what a surprise.
There is a problem. What is the solution?
Concrete every time.
This country is a cartel.
Cricky
I'm sure an expert government panel has studied this and come to the conclusion that it's best for a LDP members family business to be awarded a government contract for 400kms of 12.5 meters tall wall. As an aside wasn't the tsunami 30meters tall? Next panel might address that. Or the next.
Nan Ferra
This looks like a money grab by the concrete companies and contractors, kind of like the tetrapod eyesore throughout the beautiful Japanese coastline. The solution is simple. move to higher ground away from the see and covert the "sacred" rice fields to liveable areas. Rice can be imported.