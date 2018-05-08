Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Wife, local gov't ordered to pay damages for wrongful domestic violence certification

1 Comment
NAGOYA

A court ordered an estranged wife and a prefectural government to pay 550,000 yen in damages to her husband for inappropriately certifying him as a perpetrator of domestic violence.

The wife in her 40s, living in Aichi prefecture, sought help from police to hide her address from her husband in 2016 by telling them that she was the victim of domestic violence, according to the ruling issued on April 25.

The police accepted her request and the local municipal government limited access to her address in the government database after receiving a police report that also resulted in preventing the husband, also in his 40s, from seeing his daughter, who was living with the wife.

The Nagoya District Court said the police did not try to verify her account.

"Although we cannot say the abuse was unfounded, there was a possibility of exaggeration (in her plea) as there was no medical certificate submitted," Presiding Judge Chieko Fukuda said.

The wife and the Aichi prefectural government have appealed the court decision.

According to the ruling, the couple was married in 2006 and their daughter was born the following year. The wife and the daughter have lived separately from the husband since 2012.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

So, it’s not only in the West that the authorities take the woman’s word over the man in a marital dispute. At least the court is making her face some consequences for lying. MenToo

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Temples

Genko-an Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From ‘Bari-kyari’ To ‘Himono-Onna’: Japan’s Habit Of Labeling Women

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Guilt-free animal adventures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Wife&Husband Cafe

GaijinPot Travel