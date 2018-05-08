Wife, local gov't ordered to pay damages for wrongful domestic violence certification

A court ordered an estranged wife and a prefectural government to pay 550,000 yen in damages to her husband for inappropriately certifying him as a perpetrator of domestic violence.

The wife in her 40s, living in Aichi prefecture, sought help from police to hide her address from her husband in 2016 by telling them that she was the victim of domestic violence, according to the ruling issued on April 25.

The police accepted her request and the local municipal government limited access to her address in the government database after receiving a police report that also resulted in preventing the husband, also in his 40s, from seeing his daughter, who was living with the wife.

The Nagoya District Court said the police did not try to verify her account.

"Although we cannot say the abuse was unfounded, there was a possibility of exaggeration (in her plea) as there was no medical certificate submitted," Presiding Judge Chieko Fukuda said.

The wife and the Aichi prefectural government have appealed the court decision.

According to the ruling, the couple was married in 2006 and their daughter was born the following year. The wife and the daughter have lived separately from the husband since 2012.

© KYODO