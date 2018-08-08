Wife of Japanese journalist held in Syria makes tearful plea for his release

The wife of a Japanese journalist kidnapped in Syria more than three years ago broke her silence Tuesday to plead for his release after he appeared in a hostage video.
Jumpei Yasuda, a 44-year-old freelancer, was kidnapped in the war-torn country in June 2015, and appeared in a rare video that emerged last week warning that he was in a bad situation.
"There are a lot of people in Japan -- his family, relatives, friends -- waiting for my husband," his wife Myu told a news conference in Tokyo.
"Please return my husband safe as soon as possible," she said tearfully. "As his wife, as his family, I want him... to set foot back on Japanese soil."
Last week, Yasuda and captured Italian national Alessandro Sandrini appeared in two separate videos that were similar in their staging.
Both men were wearing orange outfits similar to those of captives in jihadist hostage videos, with armed men whose faces were covered standing behind them. The videos did not identify which group was holding the men or include specific demands.
Myu, a singer who married Yasuda in 2008, said she had previously avoided speaking publicly about his abduction for fear she could affect negotiations for his release.
But she said when she watched the video, she felt her husband's situation was "not optimistic but urgent" and decided to publicly seek his release.
The video also prompted some of the journalist's friends and family to form a group to free him, campaigning to boost public awareness of the abduction.
Yasuda is thought to have been seized by the group previously known as the Al-Nusra Front, a former al-Qaida affiliate, in northern Syria. But with the shifting territory of Syria's complicated conflict, it is unclear whether he is still being held by his original abductors or has been transferred to other captors.
In the latest video, he identified himself as Korean and gave a different name (Umaru), but spoke in Japanese. He gave the recording date as July 25, saying he was in a bad situation and asking for help.
His wife said she had no idea why Yasuda had identified himself as Korean in the video, but confirmed that it showed him and that he is Japanese.
She said Japanese government officials were in frequent contact with her but she was not aware if a ransom had been demanded.
In 2015 militants from the Islamic State group beheaded Japanese war correspondent Kenji Goto and his friend Haruna Yukawa in Syria.
The Japanese government was criticised for what detractors saw as its flat-footed response to the crisis at the time, including apparently missed opportunities to free both men.© 2018 AFP
Akie
To save people is always number one priority for any reasonable people's govt. Not sure about Abe govt, to tell the truth.
Yubaru
I am sorry that your husband was abducted, but can you please share with everyone why you, his family, relatives, and friends, did nothing to convince him not to go, or actually stop him?
Particularly after this;
When does he take responsibility for his own actions?
Michael Jackson
Please tell us what those missed opportunities to free them were
Dango bong
you should have pleaded to him not to go
Yubaru
I believe that AFP is referring to something that was reported on TV. I am unsure myself of the details, as this has been an ongoing story in the Japanese media for quite a few days now.
There were, if I recall correctly some inferences made but nothing concrete.
Kaishu
Yabaru
Whilst I understand your point, they know it is a dangerous even life taking situation, these guys are providing an invaluable service to the public. I have a lot of respect for guys like these who put themselves out there in the thick of things to bring us news, real news - not just the government sanctioned variety, to inform and educate society on conflicts like these.
Y
darknuts
Well, he is a journalist. This is what they do. They go to dangerous areas so that we can get the news. The local groups are targeting journalist because they don't want people to know the details of what goes on there. Something tells me they we're told to do this by people behind the scenes to help control the narrative on the Syrian conflict.
Wallace Fred
Three years. No worries though. Dear leader cares so so much.
extanker
Yeah, why should a journalist risk his safety to go to a warzone and report what's going on?
I mean, you trust the government 100% to tell you everything that happens truthfully right...?