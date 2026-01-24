 Japan Today
national

Wildfire in central Japan brought under control after 16 days

KOFU, Yamanashi

A forest fire in Yamanashi Prefecture was brought under control Saturday after burning for more than 16 days, but with no reports of injuries or damage to homes, local governments said.

An estimated 396 hectares have burned since the fire broke out on Jan 8 on the 1,138-meter Mount Ogi, which straddles the cities of Uenohara and Otsuki. The fire was declared under control at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Evacuation advisories issued to some residents of the two cities as the blaze briefly spread close to nearby homes were all lifted by Jan 18.

