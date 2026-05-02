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Wildfires in Iwate
Otsuchi Mayor Kozo Hirano (L) visits an area hit by wildfire in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday. Image: Kyodo
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Wildfire in northeast Japan under control after burning 1,633 hectares in 11 days

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MORIOKA, Iwate

A wildfire in northeastern Japan came under control after 11 days, scorching 1,633 hectares of land, the second largest area in over 30 years, according to local officials and the fire agency on Saturday.

A total of eight buildings were burned in the blaze that began on April 22 in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

"We have been notified that the situation can be designated as 'under control' after visiting the area with fire authorities," said mayor Kozo Hirano.

"But we will continue to be vigilant as there is a possibility that embers remain," he said.

The region experienced continuous rain and evacuation orders were lifted earlier this week.

Last year, a massive wildfire in Ofunato, also in Iwate Prefecture, scorched around 3,370 hectares from late February before it was finally extinguished in early April.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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Ash to ash, dust to dust. Is there any update about the bear after wildfire?

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