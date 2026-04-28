 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Wildfires 'largely under control' in northeastern Japan on 7th day

0 Comments
MORIOKA, Iwate

Two wildfires in northeastern Japan are now "largely under control," the head of a local town said Tuesday, as firefighting continued for a seventh day.

The fires, which broke out in two locations in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, last Wednesday have so far prompted local authorities to advise 3,257 people from 1,558 households to seek shelter and the central government sees the disaster as severe enough to qualify for ramped-up support, including financial assistance.

"Looking from the city area, we don't see smoke or flames (in the mountains), so it is largely under control," Otsuchi Mayor Kozo Hirano said at a press conference.

The fires in the districts of Kozuchi and Kirikiri have burned around 1,600 hectares, despite the best efforts of local firefighters and personnel from the Self-Defense Forces and the mobilization of 14 helicopters.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japan Will Pay You ¥20,000 to Use Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Takami Village

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Tomioka Silk Mill: An Easy Day Trip to Gunma

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Showa Day Japan: Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Showa Era

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week in Japan: Dates, Meaning and What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Opinion

Overtourism in Japan: Can Tourists Help Fix It?

GaijinPot Blog

New Rules for Language Students in Japan From 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Osu Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

Events

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Nicchu Line Weeping Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Hirosaki City Apple Park

GaijinPot Travel