Wind turbine breaks in Akita; man found dead nearby

A blade of a wind turbine on the coast of Akita, northeastern Japan, has broken off, and a man found collapsed nearby was confirmed dead Friday, local authorities said.

First responders found the 81-year-old resident Takashi Shishido unresponsive with head injuries after receiving an emergency call around 10:15 a.m. reporting the fallen blade. Police are investigating whether his death was related to the incident.

The blade was one of three on the wind turbine, used for power generation, and broke off around the base.

The site is some 6.5 kilometers southwest of JR Akita Station. A gale advisory was in effect at the time.

