Window cleaner falls to death from building; woman on sidewalk injured

A 45-year-old man who was about to start cleaning the windows of a four-story building in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward died after he fell 15 meters to the ground on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m., Kyodo News reported. The worker struck the eave of a store on the building’s first floor as he fell, causing fragments of the broken eave to hit a 28-year-old woman pedestrian in the face. She suffered a fractured nose.

The man was rushed to the hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and died about 90 minutes later.

According to police, the man was attempting to lower himself from the building’s rooftop to start cleaning windows when his safety rope somehow came undone.

