national

Window washer falls to his death at business hotel in Osaka Prefecture

OSAKA

A window washer fell to his death while working at a nine-story business hotel in Neyagawa City, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 2:10 p.m., Kyodo News reported. According to police reports, the man, who was in his 60s, was found collapsed on an external staircase near ground level.  

Police said the man was cleaning windows while seated on a board, which was suspended from a rope. He was slowly descending from the hotel’s seventh floor when the rope tethered to the wooden board came loose for some reason.

A witness said she saw the board with the man fall near the fifth floor, about 12 meters from ground level.

Although the man was wearing a helmet, he did not have a safety harness, police said.

Poor man. RIP.

From the address, its obvious which hotel is must be. If safety there was lax, I don't think they deserve anonymity from the press. Every high rise building will need its windows washing and should be set up for it to be done safely.

