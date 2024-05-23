Wing tips of 2 JAL planes come into contact at Haneda airport

The tips of the wings of two Japan Airlines planes came into contact at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Thursday.

According to JAL officials, the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. near Terminal 1, NHK reported.

One aircraft was reversing away from a terminal to prepare for take-off, while the other one was moving forward to enter the tarmac. At that point, the tips of the wings of the two aircraft touched each other.

The plane backing out had 328 passengers and crew and was scheduled to fly to New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido. The plane moving in had no passengers. There were no injuries.

Both aircraft were Airbus A350-900s, JAL said.

© Japan Today