 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Wing tips of 2 JAL planes come into contact at Haneda airport

3 Comments
TOKYO

The tips of the wings of two Japan Airlines planes came into contact at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Thursday.

According to JAL officials, the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. near Terminal 1, NHK reported.

One aircraft was reversing away from a terminal to prepare for take-off, while the other one was moving forward to enter the tarmac. At that point, the tips of the wings of the two aircraft touched each other.

The plane backing out had 328 passengers and crew and was scheduled to fly to New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido. The plane moving in had no passengers. There were no injuries. 

Both aircraft were Airbus A350-900s, JAL said.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Just after the article about Haneda reaching a new record of having more than 19 million passengers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So basically they were doing the old Corona-era elbow bump greeting.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

flights are now arriving in pairs, so perhaps overcrowding may be to Blane here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Takeda Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Ametora: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Yamanakako

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel