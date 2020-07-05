Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Wireless carriers start disaster info service for foreign tourists

0 Comments
TOKYO

Major Japanese wireless carriers recently launched a service to provide foreign tourists with disaster relief information via mobile phone short message service in the event of an earthquake or typhoon.

Three mobile phone service operators -- NTT Docomo Inc, KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp -- began the service last Wednesday and will send information such as the number of a visitor hotline run by the Japan National Tourism Organization and the web address of NHK World-Japan, the multilingual broadcasting service, when a disaster occurs.

Messages will be written in English, Korean and simplified or traditional Chinese characters according to the user's domestic wireless carrier. Travelers will have to use a roaming service provided by one of the three Japanese carriers to receive them.

The introduction of the new service comes at a time when the estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan plunged to just 1,700 in May, an all-time low for the second consecutive month, due to travel restrictions imposed by Japan and many other countries to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The three companies said they began preparations for the multilingual disaster information service after many foreign visitors were unable to receive emergency information when a magnitude 6.7 quake hit Hokkaido in September 2018.

Hokkaido is one of the most popular destinations for inbound travelers and many overseas visitors had difficulty in obtaining information on how to evacuate and return home when the earthquake triggered Japan's first prefecture-wide blackout.

"Foreign travelers would find it hard to get information about shelters and food procurement due to language barriers when disasters cause a large-scale power outage or disrupt public transportation," the mobile phone carriers said in a joint statement.

The number of overseas visitors to Japan is expected to increase gradually in the coming months, as Japan has been in talks with Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand on mutually easing travel restrictions and is considering beginning similar negotiations with Taiwan and Brunei.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How Discovering Meditation in Japan Helped Me Find Peace

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Cleaning Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Five J-Rock Artists for Anime Fans to Get Into for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #88: Shooting Star Light’s Up Tokyo Before Crashing With a Bang

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Power Spots: The Japanese Way To Recharge Your Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

Tokyo Staycation: The Best Summer 2020 Campaigns

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Can I Sue Her?” & “Lockdown Weight”

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog