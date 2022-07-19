Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A mourner offers flowers next to a picture of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters, in Tokyo on July 15. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

With Abe pale and lifeless, a doctor at the scene prayed for a miracle

11 Comments
By Ju-min Park and Satoshi Sugiyama
TOKYO

The moment he laid eyes on Shinzo Abe's ashen face, Shingo Nakaoka knew that any attempt to revive the former Japanese prime minister was likely to be in vain.

By the time the 64-year-old doctor had rushed to the scene from his nearby clinic within minutes of Abe's shooting on July 8, the stricken lawmaker's face was bloodless from deep gunshot wounds to the neck.

"What struck me immediately was just how pallid his face was," Nakaoka told Reuters by phone days after the assassination. "When we massaged his heart, his body didn't twitch. He was barely conscious and he was just so pale, I knew immediately he was in critical danger."

A physician at his namesake clinic, Nakaoka said he sprang into action when a patient who had been present when Abe was shot rushed in, panicked, shouting for him to come and help.

With his nurses, Nakaoka ran down the three flights of stairs and short distance to the scene. Someone who appeared to be from Abe's entourage immediately handed him an automated external defibrillator (AED), but it did not turn on, he said.

One of his three nurses ran back to the clinic to fetch another machine.

But when he hooked it up to Abe, a voice message from the AED said "not applicable", Nakaoka said. That can happen when the heart is beating normally, or not at all.

The local fire department's log released last week showed that first responders supposed Abe was in cardiac arrest within minutes of the shooting.

With no other recourse, Nakaoka took turns with his nurses to pump Abe's chest manually.

But with too much blood lost, there was little chance of resuscitation on the spot, he said.

"At the time, I was just so desperate," Nakaoka said.

The 67-year-old Abe, who had been giving a pre-election campaign speech to support a fellow party member, was unresponsive throughout, Nakaoka said.

An ambulance arrived at 11:41 a.m., about 11 minutes after Abe went down, a Nara city fire department spokesperson said.

"It felt extremely long," Nakaoka said. "He needed to get to a major medical center fast, to stop the bleeding."

The helicopter carrying Abe's clinically dead body arrived at Nara Medical University Hospital - about 20 km - at 12:20 p.m.

"When I think back now, there are moments when I have no idea what my body was doing," Nakaoka said. "What I remember very clearly is frantically praying for a miracle so that somehow, this man - who was irreplaceable for Japan, and the world - could be saved."

Japan's longest-serving prime minister was declared dead at 5:03 p.m.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

11 Comments
Login to comment

DOA,l knew it, anytime a shot too cortoid artery is fatal ,this the maid artery in the neck

1 ( +2 / -1 )

this man - who was irreplaceable for Japan, and the world - could be saved."

Everybody is irreplaceable. And on the other hand... Equally replaceable.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The helicopter carrying Abe's clinically dead body arrived at Nara Medical University Hospital - about 20 km - at 12:20 p.m.

But it took 5 hours to announce he already gone

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-62089486

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

it could be said that the CPR performed immediately after he was shot forced the blood out of abe's heart faster than if they would have tried to just stem the bleeding. CPR is not for gunshot wounds...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

How is news worthy?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

An ambulance arrived at 11:41 a.m., about 11 minutes after Abe went down.

But it took nearly 40 minutes from that point to get him to the hospital. Absolutely ridiculous!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

By the time the 64-year-old doctor had rushed to the scene …

With his nurses, Nakaoka ran down the three flights of stairs and short distance to the scene.

One of his three nurses ran back to the clinic to fetch another machine.

Cue the video. No one is “rushing” to do anything, unfortunately.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Studies show that praying doesn’t work. Because, (drum roll please), god is made up.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

where is the evidence of Abe death???

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

While I commend the good doctor for trying to help out former PM Abe, I feel stories like these are to help counter the negative press the Church of Unification is getting as well as criticism of both Abe and the LDP.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

sakurasuki I think they put him on a life support and were waiting for his wife to arrive so that she had a chance to see him one last time.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Desperate news story

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog