Woman’s body found floating in river in Osaka Pref

The body of a woman was found floating in the Yamato River in Kashiwara, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the woman appeared to be in her 60s and 70s and had been in the water for several days, Sankei Shimbun reported. A passerby spotted the body floating face down in the river at around 4:35 p.m. and reported it at a nearby koban (police box).

The woman's name has not yet been released. She was fully dressed and wearing shoes and there were no external signs of injury on the body, police said.

© Japan Today