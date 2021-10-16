Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Woman’s body found floating in river in Osaka Pref

0 Comments
OSAKA

The body of a woman was found floating in the Yamato River in Kashiwara, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the woman appeared to be in her 60s and 70s and had been in the water for several days, Sankei Shimbun reported. A passerby spotted the body floating face down in the river at around 4:35 p.m. and reported it at a nearby koban (police box).

The woman's name has not yet been released. She was fully dressed and wearing shoes and there were no external signs of injury on the body, police said.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog