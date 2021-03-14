Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Woman’s body found in car submerged in Fukushima river

0 Comments
FUKUSHIMA

The body of a woman was found in the front passenger seat of a car that was submerged in the Ago River in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday afternoon. Police said there was no ID on the body of the woman who still had her seat belt strapped on.

According to police, the car was last seen being driven at around 8 p.m. on March 6 by university student Daishin Ono, 22, who lives with his parents in Aizuwakamatsu, Fuji TV reported. Ono visited a friend and then went to JR Nozawa Station in Nishiaizu to meet a female acquaintance. He has not been heard from since and was reported missing by his parents when he failed to return home.

Police said divers were searching the river on Sunday for Ono’s body. They are also trying to expedite identification of the woman.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: White Day Questions

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Top 5 Tohoku Destinations to Visit in 2021

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo