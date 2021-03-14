Woman’s body found in car submerged in Fukushima river

The body of a woman was found in the front passenger seat of a car that was submerged in the Ago River in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday afternoon. Police said there was no ID on the body of the woman who still had her seat belt strapped on.

According to police, the car was last seen being driven at around 8 p.m. on March 6 by university student Daishin Ono, 22, who lives with his parents in Aizuwakamatsu, Fuji TV reported. Ono visited a friend and then went to JR Nozawa Station in Nishiaizu to meet a female acquaintance. He has not been heard from since and was reported missing by his parents when he failed to return home.

Police said divers were searching the river on Sunday for Ono’s body. They are also trying to expedite identification of the woman.

