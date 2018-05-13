Woman’s body found in Saitama river

Police in Saitama city said Sunday they are trying to identify the body of a woman who was found floating in the Arakawa River on Saturday.

According to police, the woman’s body, floating face down, was spotted by a fisherman in the river in Nishi Ward at around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the woman was about 155 cms tall and was wearing a shirt, jeans and sneakers. Car keys and other personal items were found in her pockets.

There were no external signs of injury on the body which had been in the water for several days, officials said.

