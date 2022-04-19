Woman’s body found in water tank in Chiba

The body of a woman was found inside the water tank of an apartment building in Chiba city on Monday.

Police said they received a call from a man who lives in the building in Inage Ward, reporting that a human hand was protruding from the water tank. Kyodo News reported that police retrieved the body from the water tank at around 8:55 a.m. The woman was in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died about two hours later.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on her body.

The tank stores drinking water for the apartment building’s tenants. The impact of the woman's body caused a one-square-meter hole in the tank’s roof.

Police said they have not determined whether the woman, who lived in the apartment building, jumped or was pushed from her apartment into the tank below. She was fully clothed and wearing shoes when found.

