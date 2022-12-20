Woman, 1-year-old grandson die after car goes into sea

A 52-year-old woman and her one-year-old grandson died after the car she was driving plunged into the sea at a port in Kuji, Iwate Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Kyodo News quoted police as saying that Yumiko Hatanaka, a part-time worker, was behind the wheel when the car went off the pier into the sea. Her grandson Minato was in the back seat.

Another member of the family who was not in the car witnessed the car go over the edge of the pier and called 110. Hatanaka and her grandson were rushed to hospital where they were confirmed dead on arrival.

Police said there are buffer blocks at the edge of the pier to prevent vehicles going into the sea and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

