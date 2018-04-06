Woman, 2 daughters die in Osaka apartment fire

Three people believed to be a 36-year-old woman and her two daughters died in a fire early Saturday at an apartment building in Osaka Prefecture, a local fire department said.

Police believe the woman is Chika Arimitsu, although her body and those of her daughters have yet to be officially identified. Her son escaped without injury, according to the fire department in the city of Ibaraki.

A resident of the five-story building called the fire department around 2:45 a.m. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

