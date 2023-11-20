Woman attacked by 3 hunting dogs in Shiga Prefecture

A 52-year-old woman and her pet corgi were attacked by three hunting dogs which entered the garden of her home in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, on Sunday.
The incident occurred just past noon, Kyodo News reported. Police said the woman sustained bites to her left arm and leg, while her corgi was deeply bitten on its left buttock.
According to police, the three dogs belong to a 71-year-old man who was with his hunting club in the nearby mountains looking for wild boar and deer. The hunters were on their way home when the incident occurred.
The woman was bitten when she tried to stop the dogs from attacking her corgi. One of the canines is a Plott Hound, while the other two are Japanese breeds.© Japan Today
Yubaru
Now blame the "foreign" breed here!
virusrex
No part of the article blames the foreign breed dog (nor the two of Japanese breed), if anyone is to blame that would be the owner of the dogs.
Fighto!
Whatever breed they are, they need to be confiscated and euthanised. And the owner charged.
wallace
Recently in the UK dog attacks have become a problem. Nearly 10,000 hospital admissions in the year ending March 2023. Most involved the XL Bully dog.