Woman attacked by 3 hunting dogs in Shiga Prefecture

A 52-year-old woman and her pet corgi were attacked by three hunting dogs which entered the garden of her home in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, on Sunday.

The incident occurred just past noon, Kyodo News reported. Police said the woman sustained bites to her left arm and leg, while her corgi was deeply bitten on its left buttock.

According to police, the three dogs belong to a 71-year-old man who was with his hunting club in the nearby mountains looking for wild boar and deer. The hunters were on their way home when the incident occurred.

The woman was bitten when she tried to stop the dogs from attacking her corgi. One of the canines is a Plott Hound, while the other two are Japanese breeds.

