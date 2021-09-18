Woman chips tooth eating McDonald's burger containing metal

A woman chipped her tooth after biting into a hamburger containing a metal-like object at a McDonald's outlet in southwestern Japan earlier this week, McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) said Friday.
The 26-year-old woman came to an outlet in Fukuoka city at around 2 p.m. Tuesday and purchased a Rich Cheese Melt Tsukimi hamburger to go. She noticed the foreign object -- shaped like a spring and thought to be a part of a cooking utensil -- just after biting into the burger, according to the fast-food chain.
The woman said she felt pain in her mouth and went to a hospital the same day. Her tooth had about a 1-millimeter chip, and she was diagnosed with acute pulpitis.
"I was looking forward to having lunch. I don't know what I would do if the same thing happens again," she told Kyodo News.
The Japanese affiliate of the global fast-food chain apologized to the woman and refunded her money. The company said it has instructed all stores to inspect their utensils and is investigating the cause of the incident.© KYODO
13 Comments
Hiro
I don't think refunding is gonna cut it. They should at least pay for the dental cost.
dan
Another reason to avoid eating at this restaurant!!!
Food safety is lacking !!
dan
She should sue McDonalds!!
Yukijin
Mcferrous meals are live.
fish10
Wow, Japan = Issue a refund... USA = $1,000,000,000 settlement to avoid court
piskian
Spring onion?
Lucky that she didn't choke.
ShinkansenCaboose
McMetal Burgers for the win
Scorpion
If she was in America that is a $3 million lawsuit, settled out of court.
TokyoJoe
The metal was the most nutritious part.
divinda
Don't know why she's upset, its not like there was metal in her vaccine...
Yubaru
Has McD's ever paid out this much to one person for something like this here?
Please provide something, McD's or anywhere for that matter, that a victim received 3 million for finding something in their food that chipped their teeth.
Aly Rustom
That's what you get for eating at that place.
I'm a Burger King man myself
JeffLee
This has happened to me a couple of times at Indian restaurants in Tokyo, although my teeth were unaffected. The culprits are pieces broken off of scouring pads.
Yubaru
Personally speaking I am not surprised it doesnt happen more often considering just how many burgers McDonald's sells world wide ever single day, and how many factories produce their products.
Read More: https://www.mashed.com/148375/the-truth-about-how-many-burgers-mcdonalds-has-sold/?utm_campaign=clip
Yubaru
Me too! Or MOS Burger when I have time!