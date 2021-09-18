Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman chips tooth eating McDonald's burger containing metal

OSAKA

A woman chipped her tooth after biting into a hamburger containing a metal-like object at a McDonald's outlet in southwestern Japan earlier this week, McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) said Friday.

The 26-year-old woman came to an outlet in Fukuoka city at around 2 p.m. Tuesday and purchased a Rich Cheese Melt Tsukimi hamburger to go. She noticed the foreign object -- shaped like a spring and thought to be a part of a cooking utensil -- just after biting into the burger, according to the fast-food chain.

The woman said she felt pain in her mouth and went to a hospital the same day. Her tooth had about a 1-millimeter chip, and she was diagnosed with acute pulpitis.

"I was looking forward to having lunch. I don't know what I would do if the same thing happens again," she told Kyodo News.

The Japanese affiliate of the global fast-food chain apologized to the woman and refunded her money. The company said it has instructed all stores to inspect their utensils and is investigating the cause of the incident.

I don't think refunding is gonna cut it. They should at least pay for the dental cost.

12 ( +12 / -0 )

Another reason to avoid eating at this restaurant!!!

Food safety is lacking !!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

She should sue McDonalds!!

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Mcferrous meals are live.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Wow, Japan = Issue a refund... USA = $1,000,000,000 settlement to avoid court

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Spring onion?

Lucky that she didn't choke.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

McMetal Burgers for the win

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If she was in America that is a $3 million lawsuit, settled out of court.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

The metal was the most nutritious part.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Don't know why she's upset, its not like there was metal in her vaccine...

3 ( +3 / -0 )

If she was in America that is a $3 million lawsuit, settled out of court.

Has McD's ever paid out this much to one person for something like this here?

Please provide something, McD's or anywhere for that matter, that a victim received 3 million for finding something in their food that chipped their teeth.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That's what you get for eating at that place.

I'm a Burger King man myself

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

This has happened to me a couple of times at Indian restaurants in Tokyo, although my teeth were unaffected. The culprits are pieces broken off of scouring pads.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Personally speaking I am not surprised it doesnt happen more often considering just how many burgers McDonald's sells world wide ever single day, and how many factories produce their products.

Somebody did figured it out though, and in 2013 the fast food giant was reportedly moving around 75 burgers every second. This burger data roughly breaks down as 4,500 burgers every minute, 270,000 every hour, 6.48 million every day, and 2.36 billion burgers every year.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I'm a Burger King man myself

Me too! Or MOS Burger when I have time!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

