Lawsuit against hospital
A woman (R, front row) attends a press conference in Osaka on Wednesday, after filing a lawsuit against a Japanese hospital that billed her Chinese mother three times the rate applied to uninsured Japanese patients. Image: Kyodo
national

Woman contests Japan hospital's triple-rate charge for foreign mother

OSAKA

A woman filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a hospital in Japan that diagnosed and treated her Chinese mother with a brain tumor in 2022, claiming it illegally billed her mother three times the rate applied to uninsured Japanese patients.

In the suit filed at the Osaka District Court, the woman is seeking confirmation that she is not liable for around 4.5 million yen in medical fees charged by the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center in Suita, Osaka Prefecture.

According to the complaint, the woman's mother came to Japan in November 2019 on a short-term stay but was unable to return to China due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While she obtained residency status under a special government measure, she was not eligible to enroll in the national health insurance system.

In January 2022, after developing motor impairment, she was taken to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a suspected brain tumor.

Foreign nationals without health insurance in Japan are treated as private patients, with hospitals setting fees at their discretion. After the woman's mother was discharged, the hospital billed her around 6.75 million yen, triple the rate charged to uninsured Japanese patients.

When her family requested a reduction, the hospital declined, stating that foreign patients without insurance are uniformly billed at 300 percent. The woman later died in 2023 after returning to China.

By May of this year, her daughter had paid around 2.25 million yen -- equivalent to what a private Japanese patient would have been billed.

She argues that the hospital's practice constitutes unreasonable discrimination based on nationality, in violation of the U.N. International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and Japan's Civil Code provisions on public order and morality.

"I hope for a society where people can receive medical care equally, without fear of discrimination," the woman's daughter said at a press conference in Osaka after filing the suit.

The hospital has declined to comment, saying it has not yet received the complaint.

