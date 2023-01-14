Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman dies after avalanche near ski resort in Hokkaido

TOKYO

A foreign woman died after being caught in an avalanche at Mount Yotei near a popular ski resort on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido on Friday, local media reported on Friday.

The woman was in a group of 10 who were skiing in the back country, broadcaster NHK reported, adding the woman was a European without specifying her nationality. There were four men, including two guides, and six women. One of the group made an emergency call in English after the avalanche.

Mount Yotei is one of Hokkaido's most famous mountains and is a popular outdoor activity spot.

