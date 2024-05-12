 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Woman dies after being found lying on street in Nagoya

1 Comment
NAGOYA

A woman died from head injuries after being found lying on a street in Nagoya on Sunday morning, police said.

At around 4:25 a.m., a man called 110 and said a woman was lying on the street in Naka Ward, bleeding from the head, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman, who appeared to be in her late 20s to early 40s, died on the way to hospital.

According to police, the woman’s cell phone and other belongings were scattered about the road where she was found.

The scene is in a residential area about 650 meters south of Shin-Sakaemachi subway station.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and determine if it was a hit-or-run.

Hit AND Run…well, it’s entirely possible they hit her and ran off: Yes.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

