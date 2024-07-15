 Japan Today
national

Woman dies after being hit by 3 cars one after the other on Mie expressway

MIE

A woman who got out of her car after an accident on the Ise Expressway in Matsusaka City, Mie Prefecture, was hit by three cars in succession and died on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m., TV Asahi reported. Police said the car driven by the woman, who was in her 40s or 50s, hit a crash cushion drum and overturned near the Ichishi Ureshino Interchange.

The woman got out of the car, walked across the median strip, and was hit by a car. The impact knocked her into the opposite lane where she was hit by two cars in succession.

The woman suffered severe injuries all over her body and was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The drivers of the three cars involved in the collision were not injured.

That is tragic! She was probably already disoriented from the initial crash and was trying to get to safety.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

