A car being driven by a woman plunged into the sea at a fishing port in Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, on Friday night.

According to police, the car went off the pier at around 10:50 p.m., Kyodo Need reported. A witness called 119.

Divers retrieved the body of the woman who appeared to be in her late 40s or early 50s, police said. She was taken to hospital where she died at around 7 a.m. Saturday.

